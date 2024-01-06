Kofi Mante features Bisa K’dei on new song “Bad Boy”

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA – Fast-rising artist Kofi Mante has teased music lovers with an upcoming project featuring multiple award-winning musician, Bisa K’dei.

After his “I Get High” single went viral and dominated charts over the past few weeks, Kofi Mante does not seem to slow down anytime soon.

Produced by award-winning music producer Apya, Kofi Mante is about to send social media buzzing with another authentic African tune after his “Sell Out” song, which featured Fameye, won him numerous awards.

Snippets of the song have already sent social media buzzing, with netizens praising the vocal prowess of Bisa K’dei and Kofi Mante’s deep flow and asking them to make the song available to the public.

Kofi Mante’s versatility and uniqueness have fetched him a number of features with highly recognised musicians, including “Sista Afia, Fameye, Bisa K’dei, and Atimbila, among many others.

