Justmoh Executive Chairman commends Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry Leadership

Accra, Jan. 5, GNA -The Executive Chairman of Justmoh Group of Companies, Dr. Justice Amoh, has commended the leadership of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI), for supporting and encouraging excellence in Ghana’s construction sector.

The Justmoh Group of Companies made up of Homa Oil, Atlantic Concrete Products, Justmac Ventures Ghana Ltd, and Justmoh Mining Services Ltd was adjudged the Overall Best Construction Company of the Year 2022/2023 at the Ghana Construction Industry Excellence Awards organized by the GCCI in recognition of the construction industry companies who have distinguished themselves during the period.

Dr. Amoh commended the GhCCI when its leadership led by the Chairman, Surveyor Emmanuel Tetteh Martey crowned Dr. Amoh with a 24-carat gold coronation necklace/medal in his Accra office.

The brief but important ceremony formed the completion of the awards ceremony which took place a few weeks ago at the Accra International Conference Center.

The company was awarded for its commitment to safety, sustainability, and community engagement, setting a benchmark that has also made a lasting positive impact.

“Your projects have not only transformed landscapes but have enriched lives and communities, fostering a better, moresustainable future,” GCCI said in a citation.

“This award reflects your company’s vision, leadership. and the dedicated efforts of your team members who have shown unwavering commitment to achievingt the highest standards of excellence.

It is a well-deserved recognition of your hard work, innovation, and continuouspursuit of improvement,” it added.

The coronation was witnessed by the General Secretary, Ms Naa Lamiley Bentil, and the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Emmanuel Cherry, and staff of the company.

“I want to express my appreciation to the Chamber for encouraging hardworking construction industry players to also know that at least if nobody is looking at them the Chamber which is the apex body is closely behind them and is appreciating their efforts to the nation building.”

“We want to assure you that we will continue to work as partners to build our beloved mother Ghana.”

The GhCCI organizes the biennial awards, the most respected in the country’s construction industry space to recognize and encourage pacesetters in the industry.

Surveyor Emmanuel Martey congratulated Dr. Amoh for building an impressive brand comparable to any company in the continent.

He emphasized that the Chamber would continue to recognize and award the most deserving industry players to promote excellence in the space. He urged Dr Amoh to continue with the good works and build on the company’s laurels.

The Ghana Construction Industry Excellence Awards is a tailored platform for the “Prestigious Hub of Stardom” and has the aim of rewarding publicly the most distinguished Companies, Institutions, Teams, and Individuals operating in the Construction Sector of the economy for their brilliance and/or quality services.

The Award is to demonstrate to the Awardees and the General Public that hard work and excellence are respected and encouraged in the industry. It also seeks to serve as a standard for all practitioners to aim at, which cumulatively, will improve the quality of production and increase capacity as well as beat competition.

GNA

