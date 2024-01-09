Judicial Service to train court reporters 

Gifty Amofa/ Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Jan. 9, GNA – Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo says the Judiciary is ready to rollout learning packages through the Judicial Training Institute to sharpen the skills and knowledge of court reporters.

Journalists, she said, needed to understand the levels of the courts, how they worked, the cases to be handled by them, among others to enhance their reportage.

She said learning and presenting legal issues would help journalists bring out accurate reports whilst demystifying issues around the judiciary.

The Chief Justice said this during her maiden meeting with members of the Judicial Press Corps (JPC) and swearing in of new members in Accra on Tuesday.

She said information journalists gathered from the law court must promote national cohesion and not breakdown the country.

The Chief Justice encouraged the media to ask questions and not presume because no two cases brought before the courts were the same.

“Be persons of learning and try to understand what actually happens in court and let’s be mindful of not misinforming the public of what happens in court,” she said.

She said there were 430 courts nationwide and that every court had its structure and levels and the cases they handled, hence the need for the media to understand all the structures and report adequately.

“The Judiciary will do everything in its power to provide quality and timely information to enhance the work of the media,” she said.

GNA

