Annual New Year School opens; Sam Okudzeto pushes for establishment of endowment fund for secretariat

By Ernest Nutsugah/Kodjo Adams/Christopher Arko

Accra, Jan 9, GNA – Mr Sam Awuku Okudzeto, Chair of the Corporate Advisory Team of the 75th Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC), has appealed to the government and public-spirited individuals to help establish an endowment fund for the New Year School Secretariat.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the University of Ghana in Accra, he said the Fund would enable the procurement of necessary logistics to facilitate the work of the Secretariat.

“All the time, we have to fall on the government for support, and the University also relies on its scanty resources. But once you have the Fund, you can invest it and the income that comes from the investment can be used to fund all its activities,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Mr Okudzeto expressed gratitude to entities that continued to support activities of the New Year School Conference and called on alumni and other corporate entities to come on board.

Some of the logistics, he noted, included a vehicle, furniture and computers for the New Year School Secretariat, saying: “We cannot work without a properly functioning secretariat.”

The 75th New Year School scheduled for January 9 to 11, 2024, is on the theme: “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology and Embracing Humanism for Sustainable Development”.

The event, since inception, discusses pressing national issues and mobilises citizens towards development, and serves as the University of Ghana’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

It will, among other things, provide a platform for citizens’ participation and demand for accountability in local governance to ensure sustainable development.

The discussions, this year, would focus on subjects including technology education, youth development, election 2024 security and peace building, digital economy and a new local government system.

Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University Ghana, in her address, said plans were advanced for the establishment of a Digital Youth Village on the University of Ghana (UG) campus.

She said a site had been secured for the facility which would, among other objectives, promote digital entrepreneurship among the youth.

Present at the opening were: Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Ms Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications, Lady Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Member of the University of Ghana Council, and other dignitaries.

Prof Katrin Niglas, Vice-Rector for Research Tallin University, Estonia, highlighted the success story of education in Estonia, citing the importance of digitisation, early childhood education among other factors, and called for more partnerships.

ANYSC has for the past 75 years been a hallmark for fostering intellectual growth, innovation, and collaboration.

This year’s forum is in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, Ministry of Education, The Republic of Estonia, Tallinn University, Institute of Democratic Governance and Ghana National Association of Teachers.

GNA

