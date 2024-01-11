IAST/French Embassy launches plastic waste to fuel project

Accra, Jan. 11, GNA – The Institute of Applied Science and Technology, University of Ghana, Legon and the French Embassy have begun a project to reprocess plastic waste into high value fuels and chemicals.

The end products of the project, which is being piloted in fishing communities in the Korle-Clottey municipality in Osu, would be used to power domestic appliances, outboard motors, and small running engines.

The project, known as “Valorisation of waste plastics for fuel production (Valo Plastiques),” intends to solve the growing issue of plastic waste on both oceans and land, as well as to provide long-term jobs for the youth.

Other partners for the community impact initiative include the Member of Parliament (MP) for Korle-Clottey, Dr Zenator Rawlings and the Korle-Clottey Municipal Assembly.

Addressing a community gathering behind the Christiansburg Castle, Osu, Prof. David Dodoo-Arhin, Director of the Institute of Applied Science and Technology, and the Principal Investigator of the Valoplastique Project, stated that the initiative would result in technology transfer and skill development training.

He said that the goal was to provide unemployed youths with vocational training and business opportunities through the implementation of a pilot scheme centered around recycling plastic waste using pyrolysis for fuel production.

“By doing so, the project aims to make a significant contribution to the development of Ghana’s green plastics circular economy, reducing the menace of single used plastic waste and marine plastics litter,” he said.

Prof. Dodoo-Arhin stated that the initiative was a crucial step toward sustainable development, providing vital insights into the potential of waste plastic valorisation to promote economic growth and environmental conservation.

Dr Zenator expressed her satisfaction at the selection of the area for the project and asked the youth who are eligible to participate in the project to work diligently.

She stated that the entire country was looking up to those carrying out the pilot project since the success of their work would allow the concept to be replicated across the country.

