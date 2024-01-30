Hamas chief says his movement is open to talks about Gaza ceasefire

Gaza/Beirut, Jan 24, (dpa/GNA) – Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, said on Tuesday that his movement is examining a draft agreement with Israel, that would lead to an exchange of hostages for prisoners and a longer ceasefire in the Gaza war.

Commenting on the developments related to the Paris meeting and the ideas that were circulated there to stop the aggression and release the prisoners, Haniyeh confirmed that the movement had received the proposal that was circulated at the meeting.

He added that the Palestinian Islamist movement “is in the process of studying it … on the basis that the priority is to stop the aggression,” on Gaza.

He revealed that the Hamas leadership was invited to the capital Cairo “to discuss the conditions of the Paris draft.”

“The movement is open to discussing any serious and practical initiatives or ideas, provided that they lead to a comprehensive cessation of aggression and securing the shelter process for our people … as well as reconstruction and lifting the siege,” the Hamas leader said in a statement published on the group’s Telegram channel.

The New York Times reported at the weekend, citing US government sources, that US negotiators had drawn up a draft based on suggestions from Israel and Hamas.

The deal could therefore stipulate that Hamas releases more than 100 hostages, and that Israel stops its military action in the Gaza Strip for around two months.

Hamas abducted around 240 hostages to the Gaza Strip in its brutal attack on Israel on October 7.

GNA

