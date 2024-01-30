Chinese president accepts credentials of Taliban-appointed ambassador

Islamabad, Jan 30, (dpa/GNA) – Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has officially accepted the credentials of the Taliban’s ambassador to Beijing, the foreign ministry in Afghanistan announced on Tuesday.

Mawlawi Asadullah, also known as Bilal Karimi, presented his letter of credence alongside ambassadors of 41 countries to President Xi, in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the ministry said in a statement.

President Xi is the first head of state to accept a Taliban ambassador officially, during a special ceremony. Last year, the Taliban Prime Minister Hassan Akhund, received the newly-appointed Chinese ambassador to the country.

No nation in the world has officially recognized the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan yet, but Taliban-appointed ambassadors are actively operating in many capitals in Asia.

The Taliban have been heavily criticized by the international community, for their severe restriction on women’s rights.

A Brussels-based think tank on Tuesday said countries in the region, need to deal with Afghanistan for security and economic issues, and urged Western powers to support such efforts or at least refrain from blocking them.

China has kept good ties with the Taliban since their return to power in August 2021. Beijing is considered to be one of the largest trading partners with Kabul.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

