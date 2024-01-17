GNFS advises Kadjebi residents to use naked fire wisely

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Jan 17, GNA – Mr. Martin Kpatsi, an Assistant Divisional Fire Officer One (ADO I) has advised residents of Kadjebi District in the Oti Region to be careful on the use of naked fire during the harmattan season.

He said the populace, especially palm wine tappers, hunters and farmers should be careful on the usage of fire during their activities to avoid bushfire.

Mr. Kpatsi disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi.

He said farmers desirous of clearing their farmlands during the harmattan season should involve the Fire Volunteer Corps in their communities in doing so as not to cause bush fires.

Mr. Kpatsi, who is the District Fire Officer, said all electrical appliances used both in offices and homes should be switched off after use to avoid triggering fires.

He said the fire used for cooking while on the farm should be quenched completely before leaving for home.

The District Fire Officer said the directorate had planned to visit Dodo Tamale, Dodo-Amanfrom, Dodi-Papase, among other communities in the district to sensitise residents on how to use fire during the season to avoid avoidable bush fires in the district.

Mr. Kpatsi said, “Fire is a good servant, but a bad master”, so residents must be guided on its use.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

