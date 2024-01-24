GLICO Healthcare relaunches ‘Sunkwa Health Plan’ for diaspora community; unveils e-Health App 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Jan. 24, GNA – GLICO Healthcare, a pioneer in private health insurance in the country, has relaunched its ‘Sunkwa Health Plan’ to provide healthline support system for families of Ghanaians living in the diaspora.

The Sunkwa Health Plan is a comprehensive health insurance product designed to cater for the challenges faced by people in the diaspora and those whose dependents live in other parts of the country.

With a tagline “Abusua Apommuden Nti,” the product covers a wide range of Out and In-patient services, including general and specialist consultation, prescribed drugs, laboratory tests, X-rays, dental care, eye and optical care, surgical and medical treatment.

The relaunch, which was under the theme: “Ghanaians living in the Diaspora and the Care of the Family Back Home: The Role of Private Health Insurance” also saw the introduction of an e-Health App.

The App provides a comprehensive set of tools to manage and track health effectively where users can explore features such as symptom tracking, medication and health history monitoring and improve their overall well-being.

It can be downloaded on Google Playstore or Apple’s Appstore.

Also, an account can either be created by signing up with the client’s GLICO Healthcare insurance number or a brief information about the client’s name, date of birth and phone number.

The e-Health App ensures the security and privacy of users’ health data.

It simplifies the process of inputting and tracking medical history.

Users can easily review their medical information on the App and it is user-friendly and has a biometric security feature to protect users’ medical history.

Maame Afriyie Boachie, Chief Executive Officer of GLICO Healthcare, said the GLICO Sunkwa Health Plan was not about coverage, but a lifeline support system and a sense of security for families separated by geographical boundaries.

“In addition to the essential services, the Plan includes a death benefit for our members. Our e-Health App provides convenient access where you can book an online appointment with a doctor or consult, view your e-Health history,” she said.

Maame Boachie said they were working to increase the market penetration by two per cent in the country.

Mr Nathaniel Kwame Coffie, Head of Sales, GLICO Healthcare, said the Sunkwa Health Plan would give people in the diaspora peace of mind as they would no longer worry over sending monies they had not budgeted.

“Our product serves the best interest of our client. When it comes to claims payments and customer service, we are prompt,” he said.

