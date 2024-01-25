GIFEC, ITU organise ICT training for managers and teachers

By Emelia B. Addae

Kyebi (E/R), Jan. 25, GNA -The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) have organised a 12-day Training of Trainers (TOT) for 50 participants in Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

The workshop aimed to train skilled instructors in information and communication technology (ICT) to pass on their knowledge and skills to individuals with visual impairments.

The participants included managers of the community ICT centres (CICs), regional managers of GIFEC, and teachers from the Ghana Blind Union.

Mr. Amoako Atta, Eastern Regional Manager of GIFEC, told the Ghana News Agency that about 200 visually impaired persons would benefit from the basic computer skills training that would take place at the various Community ICT Centres (GIFEC CICs) across the 16 regions of Ghana.

The training is expected to commence in the second week of February and will last for 60 days (about 2 months).

He said the basic skills will include how to access a computer, using the keyboard and other assistive technologies in Windows, how to use Microsoft Office applications, mobile phone and social media usage, and the creation of email.

GIFEC and ITU organise such training every year for different groups of people across the country to build the digital capacities of citizens.

This training also forms part of the ongoing Digital Transformation Centres (DTC) project.

GNA

