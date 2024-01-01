Ghanaians urged to eschew laziness in New Year – Pastor  

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Jan.1, GNA – The Reverend Sampson D.D. Semenyo of the Calvary Baptist Mission Church has called on the citizenry to eschew all forms of laziness in the New Year.

He said God was blowing a wind of change in 2024, and that it was only those who were hardworking that would enjoy the change.

The Minister of God was addressing congregants at the watch night service held on December 31, 2023.

Speaking under the theme: “God is the formula,” he stressed that since the change was coming from God, it would not be possible to leave Him out of one’s workings.

“There is going to be a wind of change and those obedient will eat the fruit of the land,” Reverend Semenyo noted.

He charged them to position themselves well for the new beginning now that they had crossed over to the New Year.

Reverend Semenyo encouraged them to stay awake in prayer, study of the word of God and above all, be active in church activities.

“Your vision will not come to pass without God,” he added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

