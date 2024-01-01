Be careful of your friendships, associations this new year – Baptist congregation advised 

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, Jan 1, GNA – Rex Nsiah Kusi, the Head pastor of the Awoshie Branch of the Calvary Baptist Church, on the 31st night, advised congregants to be careful with their friendships and associations this new year.

Giving a sermon on Jeremiah 6:1-6, which spoke of Nehemiah’s opposition from Sanballat and Tobias during the rebuilding of the broken walls of Jerusalem, he advised believers to as a matter of urgency cut off friends, who did not add any value or help bring progress to their lives.

“Being careful of the association you are in can prevent others who pick secret information about you and convey it to the other end. As we enter the new year, people should be mindful of the kind of associations they find themselves in. Sometimes you find yourself in a certain association that keeps you wayward or takes you away from the path of the truth,” he stated during an interview with the GNA.

Pastor Nsiah Kusi also cautioned members to avoid seeking prophecies and prayers and to study the word of God.

“Now we have tingling ears. We just want to hear God this, I have seen this and that so, people have become lazy to study through the word of God and want somebody to tell them what God is saying …it is not every message that you hear from prophets which is from God. Some are figments of people’s imagination, but because they portray themselves to represent God, you might be tempted to believe and take it”, he said

The service, which began at 8 pm on 31st December 2023, and ended at 12:30 am of the new year, was characterised by prayers, testimonies and song ministrations.

GNA

