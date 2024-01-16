GFA backs Chris Hughton despite calls for dismissal after Cape Verde humiliation 

By Simon Asare

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 16, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has thrown its support behind Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton following Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in the opening Group B match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



There was a minor unrest in the camp of the Black Stars after the Cape Verde match, with some fans engaging in verbal altercations with coach Chris Hughton and some players.



Mr Henry Asante Twum, spokesperson for the GFA, said they have had a meeting with the coach and are solidly behind him.



“We have had a meeting with the coach and gave him 100% assurance that we are solidly behind him.



“We think it is possible for the team to win the two remaining matches to make it to the next round,” he told BBC Sport.



Mr. Asante-Twum also stated that security had beefed up at the team’s hotel after a verbal altercation.



“There was only a verbal confrontation. He was actually trying to get closer to the coach, and then the security on duty intervened. There was no arrest, but security took him away from the scene.



“Normally, after games, tempers are high and emotions go up; we will try as much as possible to not allow this thing to repeat itself,” he explained.



The Black Stars would be looking to bounce back to winning ways as they face the Pharaohs of Egypt in their next encounter on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

GNA

