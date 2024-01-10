Ga-Dangme Chamber of Commerce to hold a youth empowerment summit

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 10, GNA – The Ga-Dangme Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Mission Africa Incorporated, is to hold a youth empowerment summit to whip up interest among the Ga-Dangme youth in participating in the various sectors of the country.

Mr. Francis Opai Tetteh, the President of the Ga-Dangme Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that the summit, which would take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024, was aimed at recalibrating the thinking of the youth while carefully guiding their actions for a brighter future.

Mr. Tetteh said there was competition for the national cake, and there was a need to empower the Ga-Dangme youth to prepare and position themselves to be able to get their deserved shares.

“Candidly speaking, the ethnic group that does not pay attention to the capacity of its members to assume the commanding heights of economic power, political power, intellectual power, and religious power will, at the end, be the biggest loser,” he added.

He said there was an urgent need to re-orientate the youth and put them in the right frame of mind for such a competition, hence the introduction of the summit.

He stated that the summit was not an avenue for indoctrination or brainwashing but rather an agenda-setting, conscious coaching, mentoring, and networking initiative.

The summit would see 12 speakers with diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, clergy, finance, business, media, and traditional leaders, to interact with the youth to empower them.

Some of the speakers are Dr. Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, a Senior Lecturer at UPSA; Apostle Abraham Nii Lamptey, Founder and General Overseer of Believers House of Worship International; and Dr. Kodjoe Sumney, the Founder and President of Mission Africa Incorporated, USA.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

