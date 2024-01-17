Four Palestinians killed in Israeli drone strike in West Bank

Ramallah/Tel Aviv, Jan 17, (dpa/GNA) – Four people have been killed, in an Israeli army operation, in the town of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank. The dead were killed in a drone attack, the Palestinian Red Crescent said on Wednesday.

The Israeli military confirmed on request, that it had carried out “counterterrorism activities in the area.” Israel’s army did not initially provide any further details about the operation in the town in the northwest of the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli military had previously announced that it had killed the leader of a terrorist group in an airstrike during another mission near the West Bank city of Nablus. The statement said that the cell had been planning an attack and had been financed and directed by “Iranian sources.”

The situation in the West Bank has worsened significantly since the start of the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement, in the Gaza Strip more than four months ago. The war was triggered by the attack by Hamas militants and other extremist groups on Israel on October 7.

According to the Ministry of Health in Ramallah, more than 340 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, since the start of the current conflict.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

