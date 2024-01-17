Accra 2023: Ghana Wrestling names 17 Athletes for camping

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA -The Ghana Wrestling Association (GWA) has named 17 wrestlers for camping ahead of the 13th African Games (Accra 2023) to be held in Ghana.

This decision was made on Tuesday, January 10th. 2024, after the wrestlers underwent a justify your inclusion exercise, which was supervised by the federation President Norbert Amefu and his technical team.

The wrestlers began residential camping on Friday, January 12th, 2024, and they would be remain in camp until the Ministry of Youth and Sports relocates them to Cape Coast for general camping with other disciplines.

The male athletes selected were Jerry Quansah with 57kg, Fuseini Issah between 97-117kg, Emmanuel Lamptey between 79-90kg, Emmanuel Osei Sarfo with 120kg, Frimpong Miles with 57kg, Richmond Mishimawu with 65kg, Joshua Ashiyey with 65kg, Richard Nyamador with 74kg, Philip Twumasi with 78kg, Richard Mensah with 75kg, Bright Gakpetor with 77kg, Seyram Tsidi with 83kg and Wawuni (Greco Roman).

In the females category were Emmanuella Serwaa Karikari with 68kg, Latifatu Mohammed with 57kg, Alberta Tetteh with 50kg, Mercy Delali Akorli with 65kg and Jemma Ofori Nyarko 76kg.

The 13th African Games would be held in Accra, Ghana in March.

