First working day in 2024: Work resumes earnestly in Ministries

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Jan. 02, GNA – Workers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies Tuesday resumed serious work in the New Year after the yuletide.

At about 0830 hours most offices in the Ministries, Accra, were opened on the first working day of the year.

Some offices the GNA visited were the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, Department of Agriculture, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Division Headquarters, Ministry of Finance, and the Statistical Service Head Office.

Others were the Office of the Head of Civil Service, Public Services Commission, and Controller and Accountant-General’s Department.

The car parks were fully occupied.

At the Non-Profit Organization Secretariat (NPOS), one of the Security Officers explained that though workers reported to work on the first day, most of them had to leave early afternoon due to interruption in electricity supply.

“Had it not been the interruption in electricity, all the workers would have stayed at post till the normal closing time,” the Security Officer said.

Around 1500 hours, the last group of workers were also leaving the NPOS premises.

Some food and drink vendors at the various premises were busy as usual.

