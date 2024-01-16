Eleven-year-old boy drowns in Ayitikope Dam 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel/ Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Ayitikope (VR) Jan. 16, GNA – Fear has engulfed some residents of Ayitikope in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region after an eleven-year-old boy was found dead in the Ayitikope Dam.

The incident happened on Sunday, January 14 at about 1530 hours.

An eyewitness and uncle to the deceased, who only gave his name as Mawunyo, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said the deceased was a native of Kuigba, a neighbouring community to Ayitikope.

“The mother of the boy is my sister, and we are from Kuigba which is not far from here,” he said.

He said the deceased, Elisha Saba and some other children were playing in the house when their parents left for a funeral in another community in the area.

Sources told the GNA that the deceased, together with other children, numbering about five left homes to swim in the Dam, when the incident occurred.

It was also alleged that the deceased was drown in the water when they were swimming together with his peers.

Mr Jerry Etsey Agbo, the Assembly member of the area, told the GNA the situation had led to several residents in a state of fear and shock since that had never happened in the area before.

He appealed to parents and guidance to as a matter of urgency, warn their children to desist from swimming in the Dam.

Mr Agbo said the case has since been reported to the Akatsi South Police.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the St. Paul’s Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

The Ayitikope Dam was constructed to enhance farming activities in the various communities, where farming remained dominant.

GNA

