EC disassociates itself from NPP parliamentary primary result for Yendi 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Jan 30, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday said it has not declared the results of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary held in the Yendi Constituency of the Northern Region on Saturday, January 27.

A statement issued by Mr Michael Boadu, the Head of Public Relations, EC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the attention of the Commission had been drawn to a video circulating on social media, depicting a gentleman declaring results of the just ended NPP parliamentary primary in Yendi in favour of the incumbent.

The EC wished to inform the public that it had not declared results for the constituency in the just-ended primary.

It said 785 delegates voted, out of 794 registered voters; adding that the counting of ballots for the incumbent, Mr Farouk Aliu Mahama, was disrupted when the Presiding Officer had counted 296 votes in his favour.

“Unfortunately, the destruction of 489 ballots, which remained to be counted, made it impossible for the Presiding Officer to complete the collation and declare the results,” the statement said.

“The Commission, therefore, disassociates itself from the declaration.”

GNA

