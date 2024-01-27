EC creates more units to speed voting process

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), Jan. 27, GNA – To speed up the voting process in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries in the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency, five polling units have been created at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) polling center.

The Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr Ekow Essien disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said since voting would end at 1400 hours, his outfit decided to strategize to ensure every eligible voter exercise his franchise.

He emphasized that although delegates did not come early voting started at 0800 hours, adding that all the three candidates were having their polling agents at the five units.

“As you can see the people are all yet to come even those from the far places are not yet here so if we do not put strategic measures in place we may be caught up by circumstances” he added.

About one hundred police officers have been positioned at vantage points to ensure safety.

A total of 1,310 delegates are expected to cast their ballots.

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, is the incumbent Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem is seeking a third term in office.

The other two competitors who are contesting the sitting MP are Mr Francis Arisi Eliason, a former military officer in the United Kingdom and Mr Gordon Opoku Boateng currently the headmaster of Asankragwa Senior High School.

GNA

