Dzindziso Health Staff serves clients in open space

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Dzindziso (O/R), Jan 31, GNA-The Ghana Health Service (GHS) Staff at Dzindziso in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region attends to patients in a long hall provided to them by the community a year ago, depriving them of their privacy.

Consultation, diagnosis, treatment, and dispensary are all done in the full glare of other patients.

As a result, there is no privacy for the patients who patronise the facility.

The situation defeats the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Three (SDG 3) of ensuring “healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.”

This came to light when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the community on Tuesday, to acquaint itself with the problems confronting the Staff of the Health Centre.

Miss Bernice Amadah, In-Charge of the Centre engaging with the GNA, said GHS District Director, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan, and the Kadjebi District Assembly were all aware of their predicament and that the MP once provided them with some chairs in 2023.

She appealed to philanthropist, benevolent organisations and non-governmental organisation for permanent ultramodern facility as health issues ought to be done in privacy.

Miss Amadah said the facility had a staff strength of eight and that daily OPD attendance was between 4-10 clients.

Mr Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, when contacted by GNA, said his outfit was aware of the problems of Dzindziso Health Centre and he was in touch with some international organisation for construction of permanent structure for the Centre.

He said the health of the people of Kadjebi District was dear to his heart and he would do everything possible for them to get quality and accessible healthcare delivery.

