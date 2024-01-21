DR Congo striker is unhappy with one all draw with Morocco

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 21, GNA – DR Congo striker Silas Katompa Mvumpa is unhappy his side was unable to win the three maximum points against Morocco in their second group game on Sunday.

Katompa came off the bench to earn DR Congo a point by cancelling out Achraf Hakimi’s opener in the Group F clash.

The substitute was named Man of the Match but feels DR Congo could have won after dominating the closing stages.

“I’m happy with the award but not the result,” Katompa told reporters post-match.

“There was room at the end for us to get all three points. We saw the Moroccans were tired and had opportunities.”

Often used from the bench, Katompa admitted he would prefer to start matches but will respect the coach’s decisions.

“I’d like to start games but I can’t decide. I stay at the coach’s disposal and prepare mentally whenever called upon,” the striker added.

With two points from their opening two matches, DR Congo still harbour hopes of reaching the AFCON knockouts as they take on Tanzania in their final Group F encounter on Wednesday.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

