DR Congo leaves it late to force draw out of highly fancied Morocco

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 21, GNA – DR Congo forced highly rated Morocco to a one all draw in their second group game in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

The Atlas Lions took the lead inside just six minutes, when Hakimi rifled home after being teed up by Hakim Ziyech.

But DR Congo came back strongly and equalized through a penalty after a VAR check which detected handball in the box on 42 minutes.

Cedric Bakambu stepped up but squandered the golden opportunity to equalise as Yassine Bounou dived in the right, but the ball went wide even before the Moroccan goalkeeper could intervene.

However, the Leopards finally drew level with 15 minutes left when Silas Katompa Mvumpa converted Elia Meschack’s assist.

The sides could not be separated in an entertaining encounter as both retained hopes of reaching the knockouts.

The draw leaves Morocco top on four points, DR Congo second on two and all still to play for in Group F.

Morocco face Zambia next while DR Congo tackle Tanzania in their final pool matches on Wednesday.

GNA

