DR Congo election: Three ministers and four governors disqualified for fraud and violence

Jan 6 (BBC/GNA) – Three ministers and four governors have been disqualified from last month’s election in the Democratic Republic of Congo, because of fraud and violence.

They are among 82 candidates excluded from the legislative, provincial and local elections by the electoral body.

But its announcement did not address the presidential election that saw President Félix Tshisekedi re-elected by a landslide.

The opposition has called the entire election a “sham” and demanded a rerun.

However, only one of the 19 opposition candidates has gone to court. The main ones say they have no faith in the courts and have instead called for protests without saying when.

The 20 December election was marred by widespread logistical problems. It had to be extended to an unplanned second day in some parts of the vast country.

About two-thirds of polling stations opened late, while 30% of voting machines did not work on the first day, according to an observer group.

Millions of people waited for hours before they were able to vote. Many gave up and went home.

In its statement disqualifying the 82 candidates, the electoral commission referred to fraud, corruption, acts of violence against election workers and voters, and vandalism of equipment.

Among those barred are:

Antoinette Kipulu Kabenga, minister for vocational training

Didier Mazenga Mukanzu, regional integration minister

Nana Manuanina Kihimba, a minister in the president’s office

Gentiny Ngobila, the governor of Kinshasa province

They have so far not commented on the allegations.

The results of the elections they were contesting have not yet been declared but all votes cast for the 82 candidates have been annulled.

GNA/Credit: BBC

