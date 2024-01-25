Donewell Insurance enhances insurance purchase experience through digitalization

Accra, Jan. 25, GNA – Donewell Insurance Limited has introduced a WhatsApp Chatbot to its digital channels of insurance delivery.

Named: ESI DONEWELL, the WhatsApp Chatbot is a new, fast and easy to use digital insurance distribution channel aimed at providing instant insurance purchase and renewal services directly through WhatsApp irrespective of time, day and location.

A statement issued in Accra by the Company said ESI DONEWELL was a user friendly interface that would enable agents and individuals to conveniently purchase motor insurance policies directly through the WhatsApp number 0501687806.

“ESI DONEWELL is able to provide instant information on insurance plans to clients, provide instant quotes and complete the insurance purchase process entirely without being limited by time or location,” it added.

It said whether weekend, holiday, and midnight or abroad, insurance could be purchased without limitations.

Mr Seth Aklasi, CEO of Donewell Insurance speaking to stakeholders expressed his enthusiasm about the transformative potential of the new digital channel.

“Our yearn to providing a customer-focused experience led us to explore innovative solutions that simplify the insurance purchasing journey,” he said

The CEO said this was something that people would become comfortable with because it was convenient; they could lie in bed and buy their insurance.

He gave an assurance of his company’s resolve to continuously improve and develop solutions that would offer channels for financial inclusion.

Madam Cecilia Bruce, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Donewell Insurance Limited said the company was poised to add an additional features to ESI DONEWELL after its roll out.

Among the upgrades include a voice and speech recognition feature, claims filing and documentation upload feature as well as a personal accident policy aimed at enhancing value for consumers.

Madam Sandra A. Amewolah, Head of Digital Marketing at Donewell Insurance assured consumers of absolute customer support and indicated that the interface was connected to the Motor Insurance Database, therefore, every insurance bought via the channel automatically spools the sticker from the Database validating its authenticity.

“The interface is seamless, user friendly and is also able to provide that support you need just in case you face challenges,” she said.

Madam Amewolah said it was connected to their customer service unit and contact center, therefore, they have a team ready to address queries or concerns that may arise.

She said the Company’s decision to integrate a WhatsApp bot into its digital channels of distribution aimed to provide customers with a convenient and efficient means of acquiring motor insurance policies.

She said by introducing ESI DONEWELL, the insurance company aimed to bridge the gap between traditional insurance practices and the expectations of tech-savvy consumers.

The company encouraged existing and potential customers to explore this new digital distribution channel and embrace the future of insurance. Further enquiries,

