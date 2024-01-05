Dispatch rider remanded over phone robbery

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Jan. 5, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody a dispatch rider, who allegedly robbed a cleaner of her Samsung Galaxy A04 mobile phone valued at GH₵3,000.

Godwin Abayateye, aka “Capon” who was charged with robbery, pleaded not guilty.

Abayateye was, therefore, remanded into Police custody to reappear on January 9, 2024, by the Court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, prosecuting, narrated to the Court that the complainant Madam Ewenam Dzablabi, who resided at Community 18 Block Factory was a cleaner, while the accused person resided at Teshie Tebibiano.

The prosecution said in June 2023 at about 2100 hours, while the complainant was returning home from work the accused person with one other at large on an unregistered motorbike attacked her with a cutlass and put her into fear and trauma and succeeded in robbing her of her Samsung galaxy A04 mobile phone valued GH₵3000 on December 20, 2023.

It said at Community 18 Police Station, the complainant pointed out the accused person, who had been arrested in connection with a stealing case, as the one who robbed her together with one other at large.

The prosecution said the accused person was re-arrested to assist in the investigation.

In a caution statement of the accused person, he denied the offence and stated that he operated within the East Legon vicinity.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

