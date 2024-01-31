CSOs, Ghanaians call on government to ensure continuity in projects 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Jan. 31, GNA -Some Civil Society Organizations, Market women, and people from academia at a Regional Dialogue Forum on sustainable Economic Recovery have called on governments to work in line with the Direct Principles of State Policies enshrined in the constitution.

They also reminded politicians and government officials that the power in their hands was one that had been invested and as such they should be conscious of the social contract between them and the citizenry and deliver in that tangent.

The government of the day must also ensure continuity in projects started by predecessors, invest more in agriculture, ICT and Creative Arts, youth development, and protection of natural resources from over-exploitation.

Other thoughts included downsizing ministerial appointments, and actively resourcing and using civil and public servants to execute state policies and programmes as against the creation of pseudo-organization to undertake such tasks.

The Economic Dialogue Forum organized by the Economic Governance Platform, was to engage with the Ghanaian community on proposals that could help government officials to restructure the Ghanaian economy in a more sustainable manner that gave assurance to the next generation.

The discussions centred on Governance and Anti-corruption, Social Spending, Real Estate Development and ICT and Creative Arts development.

Mr Abdul Karim Mohammed, Coordinator of the Economic and Governance Platform reminded Ghanaians particularly CSOs to be active in the governance processes to rewrite the missing steps that had negatively affected the development and progress of the country comparable to some Asian Tigers who came to learn from Ghana in the early days of a new nation.

“We need to avoid the captive audience syndrome on which our politicians are riding as a people and begin to discuss national and development issues passionately for real-time results,” he added.

Participants were also walked through pictorial stages of the country’s development, the missed steps and what can be done differently to restore the Ghanaian economy to bring social relief to its people.

