Collapsed-storey building traps carpenter to death at Hwidiem 

By Dennis Peprah

Hwidiem, (A/R), Jan. 10, GNA – A dilapidated Storey building has collapsed and trapped to death a 30-year-old carpenter at Hwidiem in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.

The Police had since deposited the body of David Dayo, now deceased at the Hwidiem St Elizabeth Catholic Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered from residents the incident happened on Monday, January 8, 2024, around 0900 hours while the deceased was working in one of the rooms of the collapsed building.

An Officer at the Hwidiem Fire Station, Sampson Awuvofoge who confirmed the story, told the media it took hours before the Police and the Fire Service personnel were able to retrieve the body from the debris.

“We received a distress call and when we arrived at the scene, the deceased had been trapped to death”, he said.

Mr Robert Dwomoh Mensah, the Asutifi South District Chief Executive described the incident as sorrowful and that the Police were investigating the matter.

GNA

