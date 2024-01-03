Churches urged to support the needy in society 

By Frances Dorothy Ward

Ejisu (Ash), Jan. 3, GNA – Reverend Augustine Acheampong, Head Pastor of the Goodnews Assemblies of God Church at Ejisu, has called on churches to prioritize the spiritual and physical well-being of the poor and underprivileged in society.

He said there was a need for churches to create a congenial environment for such people to feel loved and support them to live an independent and good life.

Reverend Acheampong made the call after members of the church held a party with the children of the King Jesus Charity Home at Boadi, in the Ejisu Municipality.

The church also donated items worth GHS15,000.00 to support the running of the Home.

The items included assorted drinks, rice, biscuits, used clothes and an undisclosed amount of money.

Rev Acheampong pointed out that prayers and support from churches could give hope and opportunities to several disadvantaged children in society, who have been calling on God to help them out of their present state of difficulties.

On the rationale behind the donation, he said, the church, recognizing the need to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable children, had decided to annually support children’s homes, especially during the festive period.

“We do this as an annual event to show love to these children.

We understand that at such periods, they will need people to come around to also support and encourage them.

The scriptures in James 1:27 say that the Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

He called for the collaboration of all to come together and work to make a change in the lives of these orphans and vulnerable children.

Reverend Kofi Owusu Afriyie, Director of the Orphanage, thanked members of the church for the kind gesture.

He called on other organisations, NGOs and individuals to support the orphanage in both cash and kind to keep the facility running.

The Goodnews Assemblies of God recently donated items worth Gh 25,000.00 to the Kumasi children’s home.

GNA

