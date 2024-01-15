Christmas and New Celebrations: 37 persons killed in road crashes 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA— A total of 37 persons lost their lives in road crashes during the festive period, a National Road Traffic Crashes and Casualties report for the festive period, has said.

The crashes occurred between December 24 to December 26, 2023, and December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024.

The death represents a decrease of 21.28 per cent as compared to 47 deaths recorded during the same period in 2022.

The report said 29 out of the 37 deaths occurred between December 24 to December 26, 2023, whilst December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024, had eight deaths.

The distribution of road traffic fatalities by sex indicated that 30 males (81 per cent) and seven females (19 per cent) were killed.

Also, seven persons killed (representing19 per cent) were below 18 years whilst 30 persons (81 per cent) were adults (above 18 years).

Some 236 cases were reported during the period.

They involved 417 vehicles and 50 pedestrian knockdowns.

Comparing the reported cases for the 2023 Christmas festivities to that of 2022 in the same period, there has been a 16.26 per cent increase.

The 2022 Christmas festivities recorded 203 reported cases.

Private vehicles-190, constituted the largest proportion of vehicles involved in crashes representing 46 per cent, followed by commercial vehicles-131, with 31 per cent and motorcycles-96, with the least proportion of 23 per cent.

The Greater Accra Region contributed the most with 83 crashes and nine deaths whilst Ashanti Region came second in the number of crashes with 66 cases and 15 deaths.

Specifically, in the Greater Accra Region, persons were killed at Kaneshie, Kpeshie, Madina, Odorkor, Weija, Baatsona, Ayimensah and Amanfrom.

