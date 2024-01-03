Awoamefia reaffirms pledge to rule with self-sacrifice and truthfulness   

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga, (V/R), Jan. 3, GNA- Togbi Sri III, the Awoamefia of the Anlo State, in his New Year goodwill message to his subjects, has reaffirmed his commitment to remain truthful and rule with self-sacrifice.

“I promise to rule Anlo in 2024 with truthfulness, love, and self-sacrifice for the progress of Anlo,” Togbi said.

In a goodwill message shared with the Ghana News Agency, Awoamefia expressed gratitude to his subjects for their successes in 2023.

“I am personally grateful to my Paramount and wing chiefs, Dufiawo, Agbotaduawo, political leaders, farmers, fisher folks, traders, teachers, nurses, and everyone for laying their life for a successful year amid all problems we faced, problems such as tidal waves disasters, flooding, and chieftaincy issues, overcoming them have tested how resilient and strong Anlos are.”

Togbi Sri called on traditional leadership and natives to be more responsible, saying “Be dutiful, hardworking, diligent and disciplined in all endeavours.”

“Everyone should refrain from things that can ignite violence and confusion to distort the lasting peace we currently enjoy in the state…I pray for God’s grace and protection for you, may all your businesses flourish this year, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

Togbi Sri III, the 16th Awoamefia of Anlo, has been ruling for 13 years now since his installation in 2011, an overlord of 36 states, towns of Anlo land, which encompasses the present-day six political districts of Anloga, Keta, Ketu South, Ketu North, Akatsi South, and Akatsi North.

GNA

