AngloGold Ashanti distributes 47,000 textbooks to pupils in Obuasi

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Jan. 19, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, has partnered the Otumfuo Charity Foundation to distribute 47,000 textbooks to basic school pupils in Obuasi.

This brings to over 100,000 books distributed so far under its free textbooks distribution programme.

At a short ceremony to handover the textbooks to officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Social Development and Gender Superintendent of AngloGold Ashanti, Ms Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, said the company’s strategic cross sector partnership with the Otumfuo Charity Foundation had witnessed remarkable improvement in the quality of education in Obuasi.

She said the initiative formed part of the Basic Education Improvement Programme, a key component of the company’s 10- Year Socio-Economic Development Plan. “AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, believes that knowledge is the essence of every society’s progress and success.

Therefore, we are honoured to once again partner with the Municipal and District offices of Ghana Education Service in Obuasi in our ongoing efforts to support and improve quality of education,” she noted.

As part of AngloGold Ashanti’s plan to improve education in Obuasi and their operational areas, the Mine has started the construction of exams printing centres at both the Obuasi East District and the Obuasi Municipality.

The company has also commenced the construction of a nine-unit classroom block at Sanso, begun the construction of robotics cen tre at the Obuasi Senior High Technical School, organized capacity building workshops for Headmasters and teachers in Obuasi among other interventions.

Mr Kwabena Owusu Nketia, the District Education Director for Obuasi East, said the interventions by AngloGold Ashanti had been the game changer in improving learning outcomes in Obuasi.

He stressed that the company’s commitment to support education had lessened the burden of government in providing the resources needed to facilitate teaching and learning. “In this era where STEM education has become so important, AngloGold Ashanti has demonstrated commitment to assist in providing the needed structures and resources to encourage teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics,” he acknowledged.

The Director further stated that, “Donation of Science, Mathematics and ICT textbooks lends credence to this fact, and we are really grateful to them.”

Mr Kwabena Owusu Ababio, Stakeholder Relations and Capacity Building Manager of Otumfuo Charity Foundation, said the expectation was that the distribution would make learning materials accessible to students and complement the existing ones provided by Government.

He said the collaboration between AngloGold Ashanti and the Otumfuo Charity Foundation had so far assisted in making learning materials available to school children withthe view of enhancing quality education at the basic school level.

GNA

