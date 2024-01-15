Akatsi South: Decomposing body of a man discovered on a farm at Gefia

By Agbaxode Emmanuel/ Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Gefia (VR) Jan. 15, GNA-Residents in and around Ayitikope, Gefia, and Kpohegah communities in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have been thrown into a state of shock after a lifeless decomposing body of a 45-year-old man, was found in a groundnut farm at Gefia.

The deceased, whose name was given as Mr Seth Agbolosu, was said to have been found dead on Saturday, January 13 at about 1230 hours.

Mr Jonathan Atsah, an eyewitness, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said a woman who went to farm on that day raised the alarm after discovering the body of the deceased.

“His death is suspicious, and how long he had been here since the body was almost decomposing,” he stated.

He said a close check on the body of the deceased revealed some signs of blood oozing from the nose, ears, and mouth.

Mr Atsah said the deceased was a native of Ayitikope and married to a woman at Gefia.

“The deceased could have been killed by some unknown assailants since there are visible marks on the body.”

Information gathered by the GNA also indicated that the deceased had been missing for days before his lifeless body was found on the farm.

The issue has since been reported to the Akatsi South Police Command for action.

However, the police at Akatsi are yet to comment on the incident.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

