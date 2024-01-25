Afenyo-Markin supports Effutu Immigration Office with equipment 

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), Jan 25, GNA – Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, has donated office equipment to the Effutu Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Immigration Service at Winneba to boost its operations.

The items include desktop computers, printers, photocopier machines, landline phones, chairs, air conditioners and office cabinets.

The MP, also the Deputy Majority Leader, made the presentation at a ceremony on the Service’s premises at Winneba in the Central Region.

Ms Esther Yaa Aidoo, the Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, lobbied for the items.

The MP said one desktop computer, a printer, and a landline phone were for the Commander’s office, nine chairs and nine desktop computers, two air conditioners, a printer and a photocopier machine were for the office of the Senior Officers, while 14 chairs, one office cabinet, one landline telephone and an air conditioner were for the main office.

Mr Afenyo-Markin assured the officers that construction works on a new office building for the Service, ongoing at Effutu Gyahaadze, would be handed over before this year’s Aboakyer Festival.

“When we say we are on a transformational journey we mean business, we are looking at health, education and the security sectors,” he stated.

On health, he said a Children’s Hospital being constructed at Effutu was on course and would soon be commissioned.

Another hospital is under construction at Ekorofu to serve Ateitu and Osubon-Payin and the surrounding communities.

The MP said the chiefs and opinion leaders at New Winneba had also released land for the construction of a hospital for the area.

“Looking at our population growth, we do not want people to travel or walk long distances for health care services,” he indicated.

He hinted that a tissue paper factory that would also supply raw materials to tissue companies in the country to save some foreign exchange, the first of its kind in West Africa, was under construction at New Winneba.

On education, he said Effutuman had educational infrastructure with libraries to help inculcate the habits of reading and research into the children.

“We are also building an ultra-modern Information and Communication Technology facility at Effutu Osubon-Payin, our various schools are seeing a facelift with more infrastructure so that our children can also compete with others.”

Deputy Commissioner (DCO 1) of Immigration, Mr Eric Afari, the Central Regional Commander, who received the items, stated that it had been the desire of the Service to improve its operations in the Effutu Municipality.

The equipment would transform service delivery and enhance the Command’s visibly, he said.

