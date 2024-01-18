Accra 2023: LOC Chairman calls on corporate bodies to take advantage of the African Games 

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA-Mr. Yaw Sakyi Afari, Chairman of the Marketing and Sponsorship Committee of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Accra 2023, has called on companies to support and sponsor the upcoming continental sports festival to be staged in Ghana.

Leading twenty sports journalists to inspect facilities on Wednesday at Legon, University of Ghana and Borteyman, he said there were opportunities for businesses to advertise and market their products and services through sports.

They inspected a newly constructed sports hall, tennis courts, aquatic center for swimming, tartan tracks and football field.

He said many people love sports in Ghana and there were spaces for bill boards, banners and other electronic advertising opportunities.

Mr. Sakyi who was a keen Basketball and Boxing enthusiast urged the media to come out with positive news reports about the games.

He said, “the 13th African Games is certainly coming on in March 3 to 23 2024, and you can see we are ready and putting finishing touches, we are ready to host Africa.”

Over 5,000 sportsmen and women, coaches and officials from 55 countries expected to compete in 25 sports disciplines.

Present at the tour was Mr. Dan Kweku Yeboah Chairman of the Media / Publicity Committee and Mr. Maurice Quansah, member of the Committee.

