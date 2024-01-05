5th Anniversary of Ahmed Suale’s death: United Press for Development Network disappointed over failure to bring perpetrators to justice

Accra, Jan.17, GNA — The United Press for Development Network (UPDN) says it is deeply disappointed and dismayed at the lack of progress in bringing the perpetrators of Ahmed Hussein-Suale Divela’s murder to justice.

The Network said it was particularly concerned about the apparent lack of urgency and commitment demonstrated by key authorities in resolving the case.

A statement signed by Mr Kofi Asante Mensah, President, UPDN, to mark the 5th Anniversary of Ahmed Suale’s murder, described him as a dedicated member of Tiger Eye P.I. and a fearless investigative journalist.

It said the journalist lost his life in a “callous act of violence” on the night of Wednesday, January 16, 2019, sending shockwaves throughout the journalistic community in Ghana and around the world.

“Ahmed was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck by faceless assailants riding motorcycles, in what was a blatant attack on press freedom and the pursuit of truth.

“His untimely death occurred just months after the airing of the groundbreaking investigative documentary ‘Number 12: When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm,’ led by the celebrated undercover investigative journalist Mr Anas Aremeyaw Anas,” the statement said.

The Network called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information; Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police; Deputy Commissioner of Police Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh, Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department; and Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General, to prioritise the investigation into Ahmed Suale’s murder.

“It is disheartening to witness the lapse in accountability for such a grave violation of human rights and an attack on the cornerstone of democracy and freedom of the press,” it said.

The statement said the UPDN stood in solidarity with the family, friends, and colleagues of Ahmed Suale on the solemn occasion and remembered him not only for the fearless journalist he was but also for the impact his work had had on fostering transparency, accountability, and ethical journalism.

It said the tragic events served as a stark reminder of the challenges journalists faced in their pursuit of truth.

The statement said the attack on Ahmed Suale echoed the broader threats against press freedom and the dangers faced by investigative journalists who strived to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

It said Ghana, often hailed as the shining star of democratic values and free speech credentials in Africa, had seen a decline in its world press freedom ranking and this tragic incident and the subsequent lack of progress in ensuring justice served as a stain on Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democratic principles.

The statement said Ghana’s current world press freedom ranking was a stark reminder of the urgency needed to address the challenges and restore faith in the nation’s commitment to press freedom.

It issued a stern warning against any form of press assault and media brutality in Ghana ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

“We firmly believe that when you touch one journalist, you touch all journalists. Our commitment to defending the rights and safety of journalists is unwavering, and we will not countenance any act that undermines the essential role of the media in a thriving democracy.

“UPDN calls for immediate and transparent action to bring the perpetrators of Ahmed Suale’s murder to justice, reinforcing the values of democracy, free speech, and press freedom that Ghana has long championed on the African continent.

“We remember Ahmed Hussein-Suale Divela with utmost respect and solidarity. Rest in Peace Soldier. Rest in Perfect Peace Ahmed Hussein-Suale. God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.”

GNA

