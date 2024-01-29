2024 Election: My priority is to fix economic challenges -Sam Ankrah

Accra, Jan. 29, GNA-Mr Sam Ankrah, an Independent Presidential Aspirant, says his main purpose for expressing interest in contesting the 2024 presidential election is to address economic challenges facing the country.

He said the older generation had failed the populace in that regard and that it was time his generation rescued the country.

The Investment Banker said he was introducing “a different kind” of politics where corruption would give way to sacrifice and patriotism.

In a media interview, he said: “The idea that all politicians are the same to some extent does not apply to me. If you look at where I am coming from, what I have to lay on the table to be able to do what I am doing clearly should give people an insider that there is a different kind of politics coming in; here is a person who has sacrificed a lot to get into the field to help support nation-building.”

He said the country was vulnerable to external shocks because it had no “self-sufficient local economy”, explaining that it imported basic things, including toothpaste.

“This country needs a locally built economy, and we need stability. This is what I am promising Ghanaians.”

