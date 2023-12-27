Yadzo Chief apologises to Kadjebi DCE for youth misconduct 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O R), Dec 27, GNA-A three-man delegation led by Adams Nafiu, the Assemblyman-elect for Yadzo Electoral Area in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, on behalf of Togbe Yadzo II, have apologised to Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE).

The apology was for the attack of angry youth on the DCE on December 26, 2023.

The Chief said he was upset about the unfortunate development, which had the tendency to tarnish his hard-won reputation.

He said he would guide against such unfortunate incidents and that it would not recur.

The delegation rendered the apology at the DCE’s Office, at Kadjebi.

Mr. Agbanyo engaging the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the incident said, he and the Kadjebi District Police Commander, Supt. Gyan-Mante Frempong were in Yadzo town to commiserate with the Chief, whose biological son was the late Peter Agblah, the 21-year-old Footballer with the Oti Warriors, a division two Football team in the Oti Region.

He said the Footballer died on the spot when the National Security Cocoa Board Taskforce vehicle with Reg. No. AP 528-20 which was chasing Toyota Vitz suspected to be carrying bags of dried Cocoa beans heading in Kadjebi direction collided head-on with his motorbike.

He said during the discussion with Togbe Yadzo II on how best to give a befitting burial to the late Agblah, a young man from nowhere said they would not agree to the collection of the corpse for burial unless the National Security operatives involved in the accident were brought and this generated into confusion.

The DCE said he and the District Police Commander then left the scene.

It would be recalled that on Monday, December 25, 2023, the National Security Cocoa Taskforce team with three men on board chasing a suspected Toyota Vitz suspected to be carrying Cocoa beans heading towards Kadjebi direction collided head-on with a motorbike Rider and a pillion leading to the instant death of the Rider, Mr Peter Agblah, while the pillion, Mr Paul Alorwu, who sustained various degrees of injury was rushed to the St. Mary Theresa Hospital at Dodi-Papase for medical attention, but also passed on.

The incident infuriated the youth of Koto-Nkwanta, a farming community where the accident occurred to set the National Security car on fire.

GNA

