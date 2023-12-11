West Bank strike to call for ceasefire, renewed fire from Lebanon 

Ramallah, Dec. 11, (dpa/GNA) – Business, schools and government offices remained closed across the West Bank in response to a strike called in protest at the war in the Gaza Strip.

Media reports said that public transport, banks and universities had all joined the strike, which is aimed at backing calls for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces responded to rockets fired from Lebanon with attacks on targets across the border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported, saying it had intercepted six launches.

The Al-Manar television broadcaster operated by Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia backed by Iran, reported that villages in the border area had been hit by the Israeli fire.

And the Al Mayadeen television broadcaster reported artillery fire from the Israeli striking near the village of Naqoura on the coast.

Hezbollah did not initially comment on the exchange of fire.

Following outrage over images of Palestinian prisoners in the Gaza Strip stripped to their underwear, in some cases blindfolded and tied to each other, Israel said on Sunday evening that it wants to prevent further dissemination of these images.

The Times of Israel newspaper reported that National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi said that suspects must be searched to ensure that they are not carrying weapons or explosives. However, Hanegbi told the Kan public broadcaster spreading pictures online of them in their underpants “doesn’t serve anything.”

He said there would be no further distribution of such images. The pictures had raised concerns about Israel’s arrest procedures in the Gaza Strip and raised questions about possible rights violations or degrading treatment, wrote the Times of Israel.

The Times reported that IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said the humiliating photos were not distributed by his office, and that troops would change the arrest procedure in cases where it was not being properly followed.

Citing unnamed representatives of the security forces, the Haaretz newspaper had reported that of the several hundred Palestinians detained so far, only around 10-15% belonged to the Palestinian militant Hamas movement or organizations affiliated with it.

The Israeli army pointed out that the arrests were made in accordance with international law. Only those suspected of terrorism were detained.

