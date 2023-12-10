Volta NDC Secretary calls for commitment from Branch Executives  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ndowukope (VR), Dec. 10, GNA-Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has tasked the various branches to sell the party’s candidate and its policies to the voting population.

This agenda, he said, would ensure a resounding victory for the party in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Mr Gunu made the appeal at the Nudowukope Branch of the party within the Akatsi North Constituency during a meeting with the branch members.

He said the meeting was to mark a year away from the election of 2024 with the objective to ready the branches for the task ahead.

Mr Gunu touted the numerous works done in Nudowukope when he served as District Chief Executive for the area under the previous Mahama administration.

He further promised that the next NDC government would resume work on all stalled projects to bring the needed development to the people.

“The breakfast meeting holds immense significance as it marks exactly a year to the crucial general elections on December 7, 2024.”

Mr Gunu also explained that it was time for the branches to reflect on the journey, honour the sacrifices of the forebearers, and recommit themselves to winning the branches massively for their Party’s flagbearer and their MPs.

“We aim to gather esteemed party members, leaders, and stakeholders amongst other things engage in constructive discussions about our collective responsibilities toward the winning goals,” he added.

Mr Abraham Ahiabu, the Akatsi North Constituency Secretary, during the encounter, commended the branch for taking the initiative to organise a branch meeting and remarked that other branches in the constituency must take a cue.

He charged all branches to put their houses in order as the party prepared for the 2024 electioneering campaign.

GNA

