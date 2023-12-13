Volta fashion designers take shine at Akosombo Textiles Volta Fair 2023 Fashion show

By Samuel Akumatey,

Ho, Dec. 13, GNA -Fashion designers in the Volta Region placed their skills on display during a fashion show sponsored by the Akosombo Textiles (ATL) at the 2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair in Ho.

The event became one of the top attractions of the fair and brought about two dozen designers from the region who showcased various fabrics using designs from ATL’s Christmas Collection.

The stage became a first for many, particularly local enterprises plying small trades, and which had dominated the fair.

The large crowd that gathered at Jubilee Park, Ho to witness the fashion extravaganza, was dazed with contemporary fashion styles from the likes of Sasa Clothen, Viva Couture, Vinalux Designs, and Amaruta Clothen.

There were also smock designers from the northern parts of Ghana and a few fashion brands from Togo and other African countries.

There was also a speed-sewing competition among the designers in a bid to promote time management in client service and prompt delivery by designers.

Mr. Sam Hemans-Arday, Marketing Manager of ATL, indicated that the sponsorship of the event was evidence of the fact that ATL remained committed to the fashion industry at all levels.

“We believe that when we provide this platform, we can help them improve on their existing talents and scale up towards more profitability,” he said, adding that it was a first-time fashion show for a regional fair.

“Volta is a trailblazer,” he remarked.

In addition to printing excellent quality fashionable real wax and fancy prints for all occasions, ATL also prints customized fabrics for schools, churches, associations, and organizations.

“These designs showcased by the designers are not just fashionable and vibrant for the youths and adults but reflect our culture and heritage.

The clothes that we wear reflect who we are, who we aspire to be, and convey a wide range of emotions, hopes, celebrations and respect. Most of our prints portray our cultural beliefs and values, incorporating adinkra symbols and motifs that can be used for different occasions,” he said.

Mr. Hemans-Arday commended the AGI, Eastern and Volta Sector, the organizers of the Volta Fair, for their initiative and for providing the platform for manufacturers to engage with clients and consumers.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, thanked the Akosombo Textiles for the fashion event and said the Fashion industry in the Region stood to gain from the support.

Designers shared successes at the fair, and the CEO of Amaruta revealed how she produced six suits for various clients within the two-week event.

The Fashion industry and designers recorded the largest representation at the fair, draping stands in the heavy colours of local fabrics and fashion accessories.

The 2023 Volta Fair was held on the theme Leveraging the AfCFTA for Economic Development, and featured seminars, conferences, and forums aimed at promoting entrepreneurship in the Region and beyond.

GNA

