By Maxwell Awumah

Cape Town, SA, Dec 13, GNA – Ambassador Dr John N Nkengasong, the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Special Representative for Health Diplomacy under The United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), says critical and accurate use of AI technology was a game-changer for actualising the gains of laboratory medicine for continental self-reliance in healthcare delivery.

He said such technology must be adopted and propelled by local developers and connected to entrepreneurs and investment focused largely on infrastructure that is required to drive the AI revolution to facilitate prompt solutions in the laboratory medicine sector.

Dr Nkengasong, also, a former first Director of Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) made the remarks during the official opening of the Sixth Biennual Conference of the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM2023) in Cape Town, South Africa.

The ASLM2023 conference is being held under the theme: “Shaping laboratory systems and diagnostics services for the 21st Century: Embracing the Change.”

This theme reflects the importance of laboratory medicine in addressing the challenges of the 21st century, such as infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, and strengthening of health systems.

This year’s conference brings together leading experts from laboratories, public health, and clinical fields to discuss the latest technical advancements, policy developments, and shared experiences in laboratory medicine in Africa.

Dr Nkengasong, said transforming lab medicine in Africa would require the full force of diplomacy viable geometry, which required cooperation, coordination, collaboration and effective communication across all parties.

“And it is not only for the continent but other partners like PEPFAR, standby to cooperate and collaborate with ASLM.”

Mr Nqobile Ndlovu, CEO of ASLM, said that in 2021 diagnostic findings showed that about 47% of the global population had little to no access to diagnostics.

According to Ndlovu, this was worrying when looking at what he calls a triple threat of infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases and malnutrition which are further amplified by climate change and frequent outbreaks.

Mr. Ndlovu, in his statement, said that ASLM this year launched a strategy plan with four pillars that will Strengthen laboratory workforce, ensure access to quality diagnostics, improve laboratory systems efficiency and empower the African communities.

“The current landscape indicates that the challenges we face include gaps in access, resource constraints, fragmented data management, infrastructure, and regulatory compliance challenges,” he added.

He also stated that these were not insurmountable challenges, especially with the historic passing of the Strengthening diagnostics capacity of bill by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which pushed diagnostics to the front globally.

Director-General of the Africa CDC, Dr Jean Kaseya, we are profoundly grateful for your esteemed online participation in today’s event!

On behalf of ASLM, its sponsors and partners, we are honoured to have you here today – our 6th Biennial event! It is with great excitement too that we gather here in person – at long last – to reconnect with our fellow colleagues and collaborators.

Inaugurated in 2012, ASLM conferences highlight the critical role of laboratory medicine in African healthcare.

This event brings together experts from various fields, including laboratory science, public health, clinical practice, and representatives from diverse sectors to discuss recent technical advancements and policy developments in African laboratory medicine.

Dr Kamy Chetty, Co-Chair and CEO, National Health Laboratory Service South Africa, said the establishment of ASLM in 2012 as a key event in laboratory medicine and African healthcare and continue to evolve and impose a transformative impact on African laboratory medicine.

She highlighted the gains of ASLM and how it responded to resolutions, declarations, and global health crises, like the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing its adaptability and role in addressing African healthcare.

Professor Abderrahmane Maaroufi, Co-Chair and Director of the Institut Pasteur, Morocco, emphasised the critical importance of the conference theme, given Africa’s persistent health challenges and called for increased collaboration among stakeholders for continuous innovative approaches to address laboratory medicine and African healthcare issues.

The 2023 Conference has Roche Africa as strategic sponsor with SD Bio Sensor and Hologic with Africa CDC and African Union Commission being partners.

GNA

