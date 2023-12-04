U.S. donates vehicles to support peace building in Northern Ghana 

Accra, Dec. 4, GNA – The United States Government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated two vehicles to the National Peace Council for use by the Northern and Savannah Regional Peace Councils.



A statement from the Embassy said: “The two 2016 Nissan Pathfinders would provide the regional councils with the mobility they need to mediate local conflicts when necessary.



“The vehicles would help to deliver training to chiefs and other community members in alternative dispute resolution to enable them to resolve conflict within their own communities.



“This training is part of a larger effort to prevent, manage, and resolve conflicts, as well as foster social unity and sustainable peace in Northern Ghana.”



Madam Kimberly A. Rosen, USAID Mission Director, said the partnership between USAID, the National Peace Council (NPC), and the two regional Peace Councils in promoting peaceful conflict resolution in northern Ghana had been fruitful



“USAID is committed to promoting peace in Northern Ghana. Through our joint efforts, we’ve been strengthening local communities and traditional authorities, promoting social cohesion, and preventing conflict,” she said



Madam Rosen said the work of the Northern Regional Peace Council, in collaboration with the Dagbon Traditional Council, had been a testament of their dedication to peace and development in the region.



She said the efforts aligned with the strategic objectives of the U.S. Government’s Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability (SPCPS).



USAID’s support extends to strengthening the capacity of local and traditional authorities and citizens, fostering resilience and social cohesion, and encouraging locally-led solutions to conflict and violence prevention.



USAID’s support has led to the Northern Regional Peace Council to collaboratively worked with the Dagbon Traditional Council to revise the Dagbon constitution from 1930, fortifying traditional governance and providing a roadmap for chieftaincy succession in the Dagbon Traditional Area.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

