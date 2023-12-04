Trade information relevant in conducting successful business — AfCFTA

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Dec. 4, GNA – Mr Divine Kutortse, Programme Officer at the National Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Coordination Office, has emphasised the significance of trade information in conducting successful business.

He said to give prospective investors and entrepreneurs the necessary and sufficient information to help them make decisions, AfCFTA had created a site called Ghana Trade Information Repository portal.

Mr Kutortse, speaking at the Second Volta Young Entrepreneurs Summit, urged the youth to position themselves well to increase their competitiveness in the business world.

He added that to investigate market prospects in other regions of the continent, such as Northern, Southern, and Eastern Africa, AfCFTA also instituted a project called Market Entry Expedition.

Mr Kutortse exhorted the young people to start their own businesses, utilise the AfCFTA, and register with them to advertise their products and expand their consumer base.

The Programme Officer encouraged the young people to invest more in whatever they did, saying that they were prepared to offer financial support to businesses they were working with.

Mama Bobi III, Queen of Ho-Bake, emphasised that creating a strong entrepreneurship ecosystem was crucial to getting more people to utilise the AfCFTA.

She advised the youth to focus a large portion of their time on productive endeavours, modify their ideals, and establish global connections because the world had become more competitive.

Mama Bobi emphasised that to encourage more young people to start their own businesses, financial resources must be made available to them.

She exhorted the youth to be prepared to grab pertinent business opportunities to improve their lots and implement backup plans to safeguard their businesses since no company was safe from outside threats.

Mr Dele Momodu, Owner of Ovation Magazine in Nigeria, urged the attendees to work hard and cultivate goodwill wherever they find themselves as these were paramount in creating opportunities and opening doors for them.

