CFAO goes green with Solar power

Accra, Dec 4, GNA – CFAO Ghana PLC, a leading automotive company, has begun a just energy transition with the installation of a state-of-the-art 130 Kilo-volt-amperes (kVA) solar power system at the Company’s headquarters.

The initiative is in line with the Company’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint by working towards environmental sustainability and energy efficiency towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It also forms part of strategies to reduce its reliance on the national grid and reduce the cost of power.

The new solar plant consists of a total of 300 monocrystalline solar panels, each generating an output of 540 watts.

It also has three high-performance smart inverters that efficiently convert the DC power generated by the panels into usable AC power, which is crucial for the Company’s daily operations.

At a handing over ceremony, Mr Adedamola Adelabu, Managing Director of CFAO Ghana, in a message read on his behalf, said: “Implementing this solar power system represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to reduce energy costs while promoting environmentally responsible practices.”

“Not only will this endeavour make us more financially sustainable, but it also aligns with our corporate social responsibility goals to reduce our carbon footprint,” he said.

Mr. Samuel Gomashie, the Facilities Manager of CFAO Ghana Plc and Project Manager for the solar installation project, said the solar system generated an average of 140KWh daily, out of which CFAO Ghana consumed approximately 90-120kWh, depending on weather conditions.

The handover of the solar station to CFAO Ghana PLC was marked by a brief yet meaningful ceremony held at the Airport Headquarters of CFAO.

Melissa Maimouna Ette, the Projects Management Officer from CFAO Infrastructure in Cote D’Ivoire and Samuel Gomashie, the facility manager for CFAO Ghana, took the team through the energy use projections and savings over the year.

Present at the ceremony were the Executive Committee of CFAO Ghana PLC, comprising Heritiana Randriamanantena, Financial Director; Anita Arthur, HR Director; Sebastien Duchateau, GM Sales and Marketing; Constantin DeGerlache, Commercial Aftersales Manager; and Dr. Adams Larbi, National Service Manager.

Also in attendance were Jerome Constans, GM for Infrastructure Operations in Ghana; Dennis Gawuga, Communications Manager; Gilles Cayla, Supply Chain Manager; and Kwame Owusu Antwi, Workshop Manager, among other stakeholders.

CFAO Infrastructure is a subsidiary of the CFAO Group, which specialises in sustainable energy solutions, and their contribution to this ambitious solar project has been instrumental.

The Company, in a release, said feasibility studies were currently ongoing to consider the inclusion of the CFAO Tema facility, which deals in heavy-duty trucks, machines and equipment, under the initiative.

GNA

