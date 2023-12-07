TEWUG, TUWAG merge to transact business in common at Public Universities

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Dec 7, GNA – Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWUG) and Technical University Workers Association –Ghana (TUWAG) have merged to transact business in common as far as the Public Universities are concerned.

The merger is to promote cooperation, communication, and joint initiatives between TEWUG and TUWAG in matters to protect and promote the common interest of the Union members, including but not limited to collective bargaining, negotiation, grievance resolution, and advocacy.

The merger took effect from November 30, 2023.

This was in a statement issued and signed by Mr Sulemana Abdul-Rahman, National Chairman of TEWUG, and Mr John Alateng Ayarik, National President of TUWAG, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Wednesday.

The statement said, “The two Labour Unions have common issues and related matters, which both parties have considered that when merged, it will help the two great Unions at the Public Universities in the country to achieve our common goals for the interest of our members.”

It said TEWUG and TUWAG met on November 10, 2023, to consider proposals from both parties, where a committee was constituted to look at the modalities and to produce decisions for the merger.

It stated the areas of collaboration as part of the merger, saying “parties shall exchange in joint bargaining or share information pertaining to collective bargaining with the aim of advancing the interest of their respective members” as well as negotiate for a better condition of service for the members of the Unions.

It added that the parties shall exchange best practices, resources, and support for effective grievance handling and dispute resolution processes and shall undertake joint advocacy efforts to influence legislation and policies that impacted the rights and well-being of their members.

The statement said, “The two Labour Unions are asking all the rank and file of their membership that henceforth TEWUG and TUWAG are now together, and we are by this communique informing the Employer and the whole Country that this takes effect from Thursday 30th November 2023.”

The two Unions said they would for now maintain their names.

GNA

