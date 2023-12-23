Students urged to spend time on books during vacation

By Francis Kwabena Cofie, GNA

Mangoase (E/R), Dec. 23, GNA – The headmasters of Mangoase and Oyoko Methodist Senior High Schools have advised students, particularly those embarking on long vacation, to spend much of their time on their books.

They said the students should not let the Christmas festivities swayed them from their books to lose the opportunity of bridging their knowledge gap and beefing up what they had already learnt.

The two headmaster Dr Seth Tawiah Agbesi of Mangoase Senior High School and Mr Seth Darko Odame of Oyoko Methodist Senior High School gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

Dr Agbesi urged parents to prompt their wards to develop good study habits and time-management skills, adding that they should be supportive of the cause of their children.

He said parents should monitor their children of the use of social media whilst cautioning them to avoid unprofitable use of phones and that in their small ways should help to develop the passion and intellect of the children.

Mr Odame, on his part, advised students to reinforce their acquired knowledge by reading more, including novels and any valuable literature.

He said it was important students studied guided by their own schedule to realise and optimise intended objectives.

He advised the students against roaming aimlessly but urged them to be of service to their parents whilst at home.

GNA

