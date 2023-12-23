Stratcomm Africa donates to communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage 

Accra, Dec. 23, GNA – Stratcomm Africa has supported Citi FM/Citi TV’s “OperationRebuild” project in respect of communities affected by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam with GH₵30,000.00.

The Company this year chose in place of its annual Praise Jam to make a Praise Offering into Citi FM/Citi TV’s “OperationRebuild” project.

Mrs Sharon Anim, Stratcomm Africa’s Marketing Communication Manager presented the donation on behalf of the Company, at the Citi FM Office.

Citi FM/Citi TV’s OperationRebuild has been providing urgent and much-needed support for the affected communities.

Mrs Anim said, “By this contribution in support of the Citi FM Operation Rebuild, we honour and praise God and show love to our neighbours. We take inspiration from the example of Jesus Christ in His Ministry.”

Praise Jam, an annual praise, worship, and thanksgiving ministry organized by Stratcomm Africa for the past 18 years, has served as a platform for clients, partners, suppliers, family members, and the public to express gratitude to God for the year’s blessings through songs, prayers, and the word.

Stratcomm Africa invites its stakeholders to join in supporting this important initiative by CITI FM/ Citi TV.

Mr Bernard Avle, the General Manager of Citi TV/Citi FM expressed gratitude for Stratcomm Africa’s generous donation.

He said, “We are so grateful for this contribution. Citi FM has a long history of collaboration with Stratcomm Africa and is pleased to accept this donation for the benefit of the affected communities.”

Mr Avle said, “This donation supports our ongoing efforts to provide relief aids and rebuild places in the region, underscoring our commitment to supporting initiatives that directly impact our communities.”

GNA

