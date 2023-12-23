Accra2023: GOC, LOC Launch official theme song 

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, Dec. 23, GNA – The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) have launched the official song for the 13th African Games, Accra 2023.

The song titled, “Experience the African Dream” is a captivating musical project piloted by a resounding triumph, Ebenezer Crassie, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Music Klinic.

The CEO, who doubles as a musician and a songwriter, won the bragging right to compose the 13th African Games theme song after a pool over three hundred entries.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Executive Chairman of the LOC urged the media to give the song adequate airtime on their various radio stations.

He said music creates social cohesion and speaks to all, which shows that music was a universal language.

He said, “we have reached a stage where we have to outdoor the theme song for the games, as we all know how important music is in our lives”.

He also called on Ghanaians to support the March 2024 Games as it has immense economic benefits for the country.

He said more than 3,000 athletes, technical officials, journalists and global celebrities would be gathered in the country’s capital to participate in the tournament.

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Chief Operating Officer said the theme song was also a called for action for the developing and uniting the African continent.

He said, “the kind of lyrics in the song calls for action, and provides the frame of passion for unity, togetherness, development for Africa”.

The 13th African Games scheduled for March 8 to March 23, 2024, to be stage in Accra, Ghana.

