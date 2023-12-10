STEM education best tool to transform Ghana’s development fortunes — Education Minister 

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Dec. 10, GNA – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, says Ghana can transform its development fortunes through the comprehensive adoption of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

He said STEM was a catalyst of change that would build competent, creative and skilful human resources to lead the country’s transformation and social development.

“I believe the best years of our country lie in front of us and not behind us. And the future is STEM education.

“It is through STEM that Ghana can actively be successful in this fourth industrial revolution where scientific innovations and technology rule,” he added.

Dr Adutwum said this as a guest speaker at the 17th graduation ceremony of the Regent University College of Science and Technology in Accra.

The event saw 233 students, comprising 117 undergraduates and 36 postgraduates, graduate from the University’s School of Business, Leadership and Legal Studies,

Faculty of Engineering, Computing and Allied Science, and Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

Dr Adutwum said the fourth industrial revolution required a science-based education system to prepare learners to catch up with the fast-paced technological advancement driving global economies.

The Minister said that had propelled the Government’s resolve to change the phase of education from learning by rote to one that encouraged creativity and innovation.

He urged the graduates to always be open to learning new things and explore their dreams and potential wherever they found themselves.

The Reverend Professor Emmanuel Kingsley Larbi, Founder and Chancellor of Regent University, urged the graduates to apply whatever they had studied to the benefit of their communities.

The Chancellor said the University had advanced in its quest to secure a charter with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, adding that, they were hopeful to receive the charter soon.

He appealed to the Government through the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly to repair the deplorable road leading to the University campus.

Cash prizes and certificates were presented to the best-graduating students from the various faculties with Mr Jonas Nii Armah Ababio from the Faculty of Engineering adjudged the overall best-graduating student.

He was presented with a cash prize and a plaque from the Ghana Institute of Engineering.

